Feyenoord defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is attracting interest from several clubs, including Southampton. That is according to Fabrizio Romano on Saturday.

The 27-year-old defender is under contract at De Kuip until mid-2029. Transfermarkt values Ahmedhodzic at €10 million.

Feyenoord paid almost €7 million a year ago to sign Ahmedhodzic from Sheffield United.

Southampton have now made an approach for the 24-cap Bosnia and Herzegovina international, who could return to the Championship.

Romano says several clubs are in the market for Ahmedhodzic, who appears to be slipping into the background at Feyenoord.

During his debut season, Ahmedhodzic still made 36 appearances for Feyenoord. Against Sparta last Sunday, he was not even included in the matchday squad.

For all parties, a summer departure appears to be the best solution. Partly because of his past in England, Ahmedhodzic is on a substantial salary at Feyenoord.