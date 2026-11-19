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The Ukrainian Football Association are furious with Mykhaylo Mudryk. A doping suspension kept the forward out in recent years, and this week he blamed the national team. Andriy Shevchenko says that is unacceptable.

The 25-year-old Mudryk could not play between November 2024 and July 2026 after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium. He returned this season with Tottenham Hotspur, who have him on loan from Chelsea.

Mudryk, who has made 28 international appearances, blamed the national team this week. "The environment, the situation within the Ukrainian national team..." Mudryk told Guest of Gordon. "That should never have existed."

"I probably haven't said this publicly before, but I'll say it now. I had never heard of a drug like meldonium. It's a drug you can only get in Eastern Europe."

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"It can only have entered my body in Ukraine. A drug like that doesn't exist in England," Mudryk insists. Former star striker Shevchenko, now president of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF), has hit back.

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"Strong statements have been made about the UAF and the Ukrainian national team," Sheva said in a statement to The Athletic. "This is baseless slander against our people, who do their jobs honestly and professionally."

"After Mykhailo became a Chelsea player, the club sent a letter to the UAF asking us not to give him any medication during national-team training camps."

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"The national-team staff complied with this request. Head coach Serhiy Rebrov also gave Mykhailo permission to have two of his personal specialists with him during the training camps. These were the very people who monitored his training schedule and recovery and helped him with his daily routine."

"The UAF have carried out all the necessary checks in this case. We provided Mudryk's representatives with the information they requested and remained in contact with those working on the case," Shevchenko continued.

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"I know the people who have worked with the national team for years. I trust them, because throughout that time there have been no incidents within the team that could give rise to doubts about their professionalism. If Mykhailo has evidence to back up his words, let him provide it."

"If there is no such evidence, I expect him to publicly withdraw his accusations and apologise to the people whose honesty and professionalism he has called into question," Shevchenko said.

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Mudryk has made just one appearance for Tottenham. The winger is currently struggling with a persistent ankle injury. Manager Roberto De Zerbi is expected to provide an update this weekend.