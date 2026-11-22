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Sparta Rotterdam and AZ went into half-time level at 1-1 at Het Kasteel on Sunday. Isaac Babadi scored for the Rotterdam side, but ESPN analyst Anco Jansen was highly critical of the PSV loanee.

Babadi started on the right and opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour. The 21-year-old from Nijmegen cut inside in the penalty area and sent a saveable shot under goalkeeper Jari De Busser.

"He scores, but that's all you can say for him," Jansen said. "The rest is truly dreadful. His attitude really annoys me too. A certain complacency."

"Absolutely everything goes wrong. Very simple balls, played with a certain air, and I think... I can see that this lad can play football, but he's not showing it at the moment."

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"He scores this one, although I think it's poor goalkeeping from De Busser," said Jansen. Babadi now has two Eredivisie goals this season, along with three assists.

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Jansen also criticised AZ defender Wesley Hoedt, whom Babadi easily beat by cutting inside. He called Hoedt 'Bambi on ice'. "He doesn't move very easily either. He reminded me of Bram Nuytinck, which isn't very positive."

"He's not very mobile. I think you really have to attack the ball there at around five metres. But he's so off balance by then that he can't," said Jansen.

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Sparta's lead lasted just two minutes. Mattéo Chávez equalised, scoring with his left foot after one of AZ's few successful attacks in the first half.

"That was a good goal. Well finished by Chávez and nicely laid onto his foot by Daal," said Jansen.