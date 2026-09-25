Ancelotti piles pressure on Raphinha and protects Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti made his mark on Brazil's 1-1 draw with Australia. He handed Raphinha a full 95 minutes, yet withdrew Vinicius Junior and Endrick in the 65th minute, a decision that laid bare the differing treatment of the attacking trio.

Raphinha's full outing came in a match that exposed the gulf in Ancelotti's thinking. The Barcelona forward then created the equaliser in the 95th minute, whipping in a corner that Ryan turned into his own net to rescue Brazil from defeat.

Vinicius and Endrick, by contrast, did not see out the match. The former is going through an inconsistent spell with Real Madrid, which puts Ancelotti's decision under the microscope, especially as the Italian had already spoken about Vinicius falling short of his best.

All this comes with Raphinha enjoying an exceptional start at Barcelona. He has scored 14 goals in his first 8 matches this season and tops the list of La Liga's leading scorers, having bagged a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Sevilla.

Ancelotti did not use Raphinha as an out-and-out striker, the role in which he has shone under Hansi Flick at Barcelona. Instead he kept him on until the final moments, and the player repaid him by creating the equaliser.

Vinicius, meanwhile, was hooked after 65 minutes. It was a fresh sign that the coach does not see the Brazilian at his peak right now, even as he insists he trusts the forward to rediscover his usual level.