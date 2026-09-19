The analysts on the VriendenLoterij Eretribune picked out two players during the first half of Ajax v Excelsior on Saturday evening: Julian Brandt and Irakli Yegoian. They said so during the half-time analysis on ESPN.

Brandt opened the scoring after just over half an hour at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Then, just before half-time, Lennard Hartjes levelled in somewhat surprising fashion: 1-1.

During VriendenLoterij Eretribune, the panel turned to Brandt at the break. “He is so good...,” Marciano Vink believes. “He also plays with freedom and sees things that others on the pitch just do not see.”

“Plus, in the box he has a tremendous sense of timing for when he needs to arrive. Some players have that, where you run into the box and the ball drops at your feet.”

Koevermans agreed. “A joy to watch, man. Brandt is constantly on the move. Coming, going... That is so nice to see. And those runs in behind.”

Been also singled out Excelsior midfielder Yegoian. Mario Been said: “If you are talking about a lad who, in my view, has all the attributes to make a very good move, then it is him. He has everything. He can run well, great technique, he can score a goal, good strike...”

When asked whether Feyenoord should sign him, Been replied: “Well, it is so close by, and I always tend to lean that way. Excelsior have had a number of players Feyenoord did not sign, such as Dallinga and Schouten. They did do Wieffer, and this is another one like that. It is just a little suggestion, see what you do with it.”