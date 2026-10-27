Kees Luijckx has laid into Wout Weghorst on the Voetbaltijd talk show on 1Twente. The former defender says FC Twente's towering striker pays far too little attention to his team-mates.

Comparing Weghorst with rival Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink, who scored against AZ on Sunday in a 2-0 win, Luijckx said: "Weghorst only runs for himself. Vennegoor creates a lot of space with his runs."

The North Holland analyst is not particularly impressed with Weghorst, who arrived in Enschede last summer. "He's selfish. He wants to reach fifteen or twenty goals himself. He works hard, but little comes of it."

Despite that criticism, Luijckx calls Weghorst a "phenomenon". "When I look at him now, it all looks very laboured. He really has to dig deep. But look at the focus he brings to matches."

After around 70 minutes against AZ on Sunday, John van den Brom took Weghorst off, leaving the striker visibly unhappy. Without him, Twente went on to win 2-0, partly thanks to a goal from Vennegoor of Hesselink.

Now 34, Weghorst has made seventeen appearances for Twente, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. His contract at the Grolsch Veste has almost two years left to run.

Twente sit fourth in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie after their win in Alkmaar. After ten rounds of matches, they are just four points behind leaders Feyenoord.