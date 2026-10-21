Bayern Munich and Arsenal shared a 2-2 draw on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena in the third round of the UEFA Champions League. The scoreline felt fair, and it exposed a quality both sides share: squad depth and the knack of papering over absences.

Michael Olise sat out through suspension, yet his absence barely dented the Bavarian attack. The French star's team looked as sharp as ever and carved out plenty of chances, even if the final touch sometimes deserted them.

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Joshua Kimmich was absent too, mourning the death of his father, but the Bavarian giant felt no void in midfield. Both Aleksandar Pavlovic and Tom Bischof stepped up and delivered, no mean feat against an opponent boasting such a heavyweight engine room.

Kompany's gamble on Alphonso Davies at left wing instead of Luis Díaz paid off as well. The Canadian scored the hosts' opener and staked his claim as a genuine option in that role.

For their part, Arsenal arrived without the injured Piero Hincapié, Christos Tzolis and William Saliba, and showed no sign of missing them. Even losing Bukayo Saka in the tenth minute failed to knock them off course. His replacement, Eberechi Eze, gave the Gunners the lead and tormented the Bavarian defence all night.

Kompany's pragmatism

Vincent Kompany proved once more that he can read a game and switch his approach when it matters, especially against heavyweights like Arsenal.

The Bundesliga champions played the first half with a degree of caution, leaning on the counter-attack. That approach brought them the equaliser through Davies.

A different Bayern emerged after the break. Across the opening half-hour they dominated the ball and threatened the Arsenal goal again and again, going ahead from a Harry Kane penalty. Then Arteta's men steadied themselves in the closing minutes, Declan Rice striking to snatch a precious point from Munich.

Arsenal dominate possession, but Bayern more dangerous

The numbers told their own story. Arsenal held 54% possession to Bayern's 46% and managed 14 shots to the German side's 13, though both ended level on target with five apiece.

Expected goals drew the clearest line between them. Bayern's chances were worth 2.51 xG against Arsenal's 1.40, and the Bavarians touched the ball 29 times inside the visitors' box compared with 21 for the London club.

Possession flowed through Arsenal, who played 502 passes to Bayern's 433. The hosts, meanwhile, committed 15 fouls to the Gunners' six.



