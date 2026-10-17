La Cartuja stages the pick of the ninth round in Spain, with Real Betis hosting Barcelona. The home side are chasing a place among the leading pack. Barcelona want to tighten their grip at the top.

Statistics specialists "WhoScored" have dug out a damning number on Betis star Antony before kick-off. The Brazilian has fired off 32 shots in La Liga this season without scoring once, more than any other player across Europe's big five leagues.

Betis sit third on 19 points. Barcelona lead alone on 24, which hands this fixture serious weight in the title race.