A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister's office has stirred uncertainty over whether Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane could receive a knighthood after becoming the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or in 25 years.

Awarded by the British monarch, a knighthood is one of the country's highest honours, recognising outstanding achievement and distinguished service across fields such as sport, art, science and charitable work.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham had already congratulated the England captain after his triumph on Monday evening, calling Kane's achievement "exceptional" and praising him as "a wonderful example to young players across the country".

Asked whether the 33-year-old could be knighted, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's office refused to confirm anything was in the works, according to English newspaper "Metro".

He said: "Everyone would agree that Harry Kane has given a great deal to English football, and this is a very special moment for him in the country. But as usual, I won't pre-empt the honours process".

The spokesperson also hinted at more silverware to come for the England captain, adding: "We hope there will be another trophy to celebrate with England soon".







