Saudi Arabia have begun to reap the rewards of their triumph in the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", after defeating their brotherly side, Tunisia.

The Saudis were crowned champions of the Arabian Gulf Cup yesterday, Tuesday, beating the UAE 2-0 in the final at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reported that Saudi Arabia climbed three places in FIFA's monthly ranking after winning the Gulf tournament, which featured on the governing body's official agenda for the first time.

Four wins powered the surge. Saudi Arabia saw off Kuwait, Oman and Iraq in the group stage, then the UAE in the final, and they also drew with Qatar before beating them on penalties in the semi-final.

Those results lifted Saudi Arabia from 58th to 55th in the world, where they continue to sit fifth in Asia behind Japan, Iran, Australia and South Korea.

The climb saw them overtake several nations, chief among them Tunisia, who dropped four places from 57th to 61st.

Saudi Arabia also pulled clear of Qatar. The latter had been 59th in the world before slipping to 60th, leaving them five places behind the Saudis instead of one.

The Gulf title was Saudi Arabia's first in 23 years, dating back to their last triumph in the Arabian Gulf Cup in 2003.