Barcelona have stepped up their search for a new left winger in the transfer market, amid uncertainty surrounding the future of English star Marcus Rashford.

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona are aiming to sign a promising young left-winger, with the sporting director having drawn up a shortlist of names, led by Ivorian Yann Diomande, the Leipzig star who has burst onto the scene this season, although the move appears highly unlikely given the player’s high price tag.

Barcelona’s scouts have been monitoring the Ivorian player for some time, specifically since his time at Leganés, from where he moved to Leipzig in a deal that was one of the most significant in the history of the Spanish second division, for €20 million, following a stellar spell with the Madrid-based side.

The German club proved its bet on the player was a success after his market value doubled within two years to reach €70 million. Barcelona sees Diomande as the ‘winger of the future’ who raises no technical doubts, but his high price tag and the fact that his position is not currently considered a top strategic priority keep him away from Camp Nou.

Barcelona have enquired about Diomande’s situation and confirmed that the chances of signing him are currently almost non-existent, particularly with Chelsea and Liverpool prepared to pay sums exceeding €60 million to secure his services.

The Spanish newspaper noted that, despite the difficulty of the deal, the Catalan club has put itself in the running against Leipzig and the player in anticipation of any surprises that may arise in the transfer window.

Barcelona’s transfer plans could change should there be any unexpected departures in the attack; although assurances have been given that Rafeina will remain after the World Cup in line with his wishes, the arrival of substantial offers for any attacking player could reignite negotiations with Diomande, as he remains the sporting director’s preferred choice.



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