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Diriyah vs Al Qadsiah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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An expert settles it: did the referee deny Darwin Nunez a penalty against Al-Nassr?

Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
D. Nunez
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay

Controversial decision

A refereeing expert has had his say on Al-Diriyah striker Darwin Núñez's claim for a penalty against Al-Nassr in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr hosted Al-Diriyah on Friday at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

With a few minutes left before the break, Núñez demanded a spot-kick, claiming Al-Nassr full-back Awad Aman had impeded him inside the box.

The referee went to the pitchside monitor to review the incident. He came back without pointing to the spot, much to the astonishment of the Uruguayan, who insisted he had been tripped.

Refereeing expert Mohamed Kamal Reesha backed the official's call, confirming the contact inside Al-Nassr's box did not warrant a penalty.

Reesha told Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah": "The contact between Awad Aman, the Al-Nassr defender, and Darwin Núñez, the Al-Diriyah striker, is natural and does not amount to a foul."

He concluded: "There is no penalty kick, and allowing play to continue is a correct decision from the referee after reviewing the incident on the VAR screen."

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