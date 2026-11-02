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Liverpool v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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An embarrassing matter: Carragher criticises Mac Allister's behaviour in the Arsenal clash

Liverpool vs Arsenal
Liverpool
Arsenal
Premier League
A. Mac Allister
J. Carragher
England
Argentina

What happened?

Jamie Carragher launched a scathing attack on Alexis Mac Allister after the Liverpool midfielder tried to get Arsenal winger Noni Madueke sent off during Sunday's clash, which the Gunners won 1-0 at Anfield.

Mac Allister had already sparked one major flashpoint. He screamed in the face of Martin Odegaard and struck the back of the head of the Arsenal captain as he lay on the ground.

The former Brighton man then hurled himself to the floor when Madueke's head touched his. That bid to reduce Arsenal to ten men drew a furious response from Carragher.

"I want Liverpool to win the game, but I'm pleased Madueke didn't get sent off," the 48-year-old Anfield legend told Sky Sports.

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As reported by English newspaper "The Sun", he added: "We really have to criticise people and say to them: 'This is embarrassing'."

"This is ridiculous and it has to stop. I can't stand it. If someone pulls their head back and headbutts their opponent, then that deserves a red card," he continued.

"But if the contact is face to face and there's a touch, the other player goes down and gets sent off, then in the game, the other players must be held accountable for that," he went on.

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