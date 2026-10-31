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Al Shabab v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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An away trip reveals the truth behind Posecki's dismissal from coaching Al-Ahly

M. Pusic
Al-Sadd vs Al Ahli
Al-Sadd
Al Ahli
AFC Champions League Elite
Netherlands
Qatar
Saudi Arabia

Will the Dutch coach leave?

An overseas trip has revealed the truth behind reports that Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia had sacked Dutch head coach Marino Pusic, following the heavy defeat he suffered against Al-Shabab.

Al-Shabab thrashed Al-Ahli 6-1 yesterday, Friday, at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Press reports claimed Al-Ahli's management had decided to sack Pusic as head coach of the first team before the Al-Shabab match even ended, with several coaches already being lined up to replace him.

Al-Ahli's trip to the Qatari capital Doha has proved those reports false, at least for now.

Next matches
ALS

ALS

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

AHL

AHL

Once the clasico against Al-Shabab finished, the Al-Ahli delegation flew to Qatar to face Al-Sadd the day after tomorrow, Monday, in the fourth round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Pusic led the delegation that arrived in Doha, ending all doubts over his immediate sacking in the wake of the small clasico defeat.

The Dutchman took charge of Al-Ahli at the start of this season, succeeding German coach Matthias Jaissle. He has overseen 17 matches since, winning 11, losing five and drawing just one.

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