Salem Al-Dawsari is back. Al Hilal's captain has completed his rehabilitation programme and rejoined full team training, handing Simone Inzaghi another attacking option. It also leaves the Italian with an awkward question about Crysencio Summerville, who seized on the Saudi star's absence to make the left wing his own.

The Dutchman caught the eye while Salem was out, scoring 3 goals and adding the same number of assists in 10 matches across all competitions. Six goal contributions in total.

Numbers only tell part of it. Summerville's dribbling, his willingness to run at defences and his knack for creating chances have made him one of Al Hilal's sharpest attacking weapons in recent weeks.

Summerville stakes his claim and Inzaghi searches for a solution

Al-Dawsari's return hands Inzaghi a positive tactical headache. The Saudi captain brings vast experience and the ability to decide matches on his own. Summerville has done more than enough to demand a starting shirt.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALH

Dropping one of them may not be the answer. Inzaghi could instead find a new role that gets the best out of both.

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One option on the table is pushing Summerville into an advanced playmaking role behind the striker, with Salem reclaiming the left flank.

Whether that works depends on how quickly the Dutchman adapts to central areas. He would need to make faster decisions and link midfield to attack rather than feed off the space that opens up out wide.

Salem returns and new competition emerges at Al Hilal

Inzaghi has already spoken about how much Salem means to the group, a measure of the captain's standing inside the dressing room.

Managing minutes becomes the next job. The coach must distribute roles without blunting his attack, and he has a congested fixture list and multiple competitions to navigate.

Salem, meanwhile, needs to build his match fitness back up gradually after his spell out. Summerville has to sustain his form to prove he can still hurt teams now that there's a genuine rival for his spot.

Caught between the experience of the Saudi captain and the brilliance of the Dutch winger, Inzaghi can develop his attacking options rather than simply slot a returning player back in.

Salem's comeback could be far more than a morale boost. It might trigger a significant tactical shift. Will Inzaghi restore his captain to the left wing and move Summerville inside, or rotate the pair depending on the opponent?