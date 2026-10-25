Barcelona spent around €180 million on new players last summer, including €60 million paid to Manchester City for midfielder Rodri. The move has paid off in full, and coach Hansi Flick agrees.

Ahead of Sunday evening's Clasico against Real Madrid (9pm), the German coach praised the 30-year-old, who won the World Cup with Spain before joining the Blaugrana and was named the tournament's best player.

"He is an asset. We have seen his influence and I am very happy that he is with us," Flick said of his club's new signing. "He and Pedri bring a lot of quality to midfield."

Rodri turned down Real Madrid before Barca move

As expected, Rodri has immediately established himself as a regular in central midfield under Flick and, apart from the 2-4 defeat at PSG, has started eight consecutive matches. His contract runs until 2030.

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Rodri had long been linked with Real Madrid, but the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner ultimately turned them down and chose Barca.