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Borussia Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke has heaped praise on sporting director Ole Book.

“Without handing out too much praise already, you have proved an absolute hit in every respect in the months you have been with us,” Watzke said at the Bundesliga leaders' general meeting on Sunday: “You have a wonderfully unpretentious, matter-of-fact way of approaching things, coupled with a high level of expertise.”

Book joined Dortmund from newly promoted SV Elversberg in the summer. He took over the role of former BVB player Sebastian Kehl, who had left his post in March. “To be honest, you could hardly have a better introduction than today at the general meeting,” Watzke told Book: “We are happy to have you here.”

BVB sit top of the table after Saturday’s 1-0 (0-0) win away to bottom club Borussia Mönchengladbach . “The last time we held a general meeting with Borussia Dortmund top of the table was eight years ago. Today, that is the case again,” Watzke said. Coach Niko Kovac's team entered the hall at around 1.10pm to a standing ovation from the members present.

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Carsten Cramer joined in the praise. Book and managing director for sport Lars Ricken had made “a great many right decisions”, the club chief said. They had managed to “keep a large part of the team in the summer and then make targeted additions, with which we have achieved exactly that”.