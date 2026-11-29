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Noureddine Amrabat refused to let age dampen his passion for football and stole the spotlight with a remarkable return to prominence. He scored a historic goal in the Eredivisie as his side Utrecht beat hosts ADO Den Haag 4-3 on matchday 14.

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The 39-year-old needed just six minutes to open the scoring. Picking the ball up on the halfway line, he drove forward on a superb solo run, skipped past defender Milan Hoeke and slotted it through the legs of goalkeeper Kilian Nikiema to put Utrecht ahead early on.

A goal that puts Amrabat back in the record books

The early timing was only part of the story. Amrabat hadn't scored in the Eredivisie for 16 years, and at 39 he became the oldest player ever to find the net in the competition's history.

It was also Amrabat's first start for Utrecht since joining the club. The milestone coincided with a new era there too, with interim coach Mark Otten taking charge of the first team after the club dismissed the previous head coach.

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The hosts hit back almost immediately. Yanick Eduardo equalised for ADO Den Haag in the seventh minute, just one minute after Amrabat's opener. Artem Stepanov restored the visitors' lead in the 42nd minute, and Utrecht went into the break 2-1 up.

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Seven goals and drama to the very end

Yoann Cathline made it 3-1 early in the second half. ADO Den Haag refused to fold, though, and Evan Rottier pulled one back to keep the contest wide open.

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Stepanov then struck again, his second of the game and Utrecht's fourth. Eduardo replied with his own second in the 66th minute to drag the hosts back into it.

ADO Den Haag pushed for an equaliser in the remaining minutes, but Utrecht held on to seal a 4-3 win and three valuable points away from home.