Sofyan Amrabat has broken his silence. The Ajax Amsterdam midfielder responded to comments from Morocco boss Mohamed Ouahbi about why the international is not ready to represent his country at present, insisting his position has nothing to do with playing time or the number of minutes he receives.

Speaking to ESPN, Amrabat said linking his stance to frustration over his minutes does not reflect the truth of the matter, and he expressed his surprise at Ouahbi's interpretation.

Ouahbi had connected the player's announcement that he was not ready to feature for Morocco with his dissatisfaction over how much he was playing.

Amrabat rejected the idea that starting or minutes lay behind his decision. That, he insisted, was not the motive.

Representing Morocco, he explained, does not depend on the nature of his role or the time he spends on the pitch.

"I did not expect that. It is a little strange," Amrabat said, stressing that throughout his career he had never demanded a starting place, whether with his clubs or with the national team, and had never made it a condition for turning out for any side.

Pulling on his country's shirt remains the greatest honour a player can have, the midfielder added, and a source of huge pride regardless of how long he spends on the pitch.

Minutes do not determine the value of playing for Morocco, Amrabat affirmed. Whether he features for 90 minutes, 20, 10 or does not play at all, his current position is entirely separate from the question of starting or game time.