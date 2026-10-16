How to buy Amr Diab 2026 tickets in Dubai: Dates, ticket prices & more

Amr Diab, the undisputed King of Arabic Pop, brings his electrifying stage presence back to Dubai for a massive headline performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, 7 November 2026. With a legendary career spanning more than four decades, the Egyptian music icon continues to captivate global audiences with his timeless Mediterranean sound.

Following the rescheduling of his earlier spring date, demand for this autumn spectacular is at an all-time high as fans prepare to sing along to classic anthems and modern chart-toppers.

GOAL has all of the essential details on ticket availability, pricing tiers, and how to secure your seats right now.

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When is Amr Diab?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, 7 November 2026, 21:00 Amr Diab Live in Dubai Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE Tickets

The concert is scheduled to start at 21:00, with doors opening two hours before the show.

Where to buy Amr Diab tickets?

Official tickets for Amr Diab in Dubai can be purchased directly through the Coca-Cola Arena website andPlatinumlist.

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How much are Amr Diab tickets?

Ticket options are structured to suit every budget, with standard entry starting at very accessible rates. On the official Coca-Cola Arena platform, ticket prices start at AED 245 for the Bronze category, making it the cheapest way to experience the show live.

Official ticket categories and starting prices include:

Bronze L4: From AED 245

Pearl L4: From AED 295

Gold L4: From AED 345

Regular Standing (14+): From AED 395

Silver: From AED 395

Diamond: From AED 595

Fanpit Standing (14+): From AED 645

Premium: From AED 695

Premium Diamond: From AED 795

Platinum: From AED 1095

VIP: From AED 1295

VVIP: From AED 1495

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Platinumlist provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with prices typically starting from around AED 350.

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Everything you need to know about Amr Diab

Amr Diab, affectionately known as El Hadaba, is one of the most commercially successful artists in the Arab world, holding a Guinness World Record for the most World Music Awards won by a Middle Eastern artist. His live concerts are renowned for their high-energy production, world-class lighting, and career-spanning setlists.

This November 2026 concert marks the official rescheduled date for the performance previously slated for April. All tickets purchased for the original date remain valid for the Saturday, 7 November 2026 show.

Important event details and venue guidelines: