Amorim: “Sacchi is like Mozart. If we have time, we’ll have time”

The manager of Milan, Ruben Amorim, spoke from the Red Bull Arena at a press conference ahead of tomorrow afternoon's clash against RB Salzburg on matchday two of the Europa League league phase.





ON SACCHI: "Sacchi is like Mozart (laughs, editor's note). These are different times, and it's important to explain that to our fans. Different times, different moments, different people... it will take a little more time to get there. But today, you know better than I do that everything has to happen quickly, otherwise it seems there is no time. But I have a clear plan: if we have time, we have time. Otherwise, we move on."