Amorim: “Refereeing? You have eyes and TVs: judge for yourselves. We should have more points”

Ruben Amorim, the AC Milan manager, addresses the press after the match against Genoa in the 11th round of the Serie A season.

Why is there such a difference in spirit between Europe and the league?

"Squad rotation is necessary for us. Clearly, Thursday was a poor match for the players we have: I think it's a matter of mentality, and we have to address it. The only way I know is to work, train with the players, explain things and show them videos, because some things were so obvious that I don't need to explain them; I'll just show a few clips from the match and they'll understand

Are you satisfied with the performance?

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"I'm satisfied with the progress we're making. We're completely changing the way we play. We have more possession. We control matches more with the ball. I think we've had some moments in these matches, some really good moments with a good culture. I think we're a long way from the finished product. I think we lack time in the final third. We control the ball far from the opposition's penalty area. That's also a key point if Goncalo Ramos is to have clearer chances. It's clearly not Goncalo's fault. Pulisic is far from the area. Gonçalo is far from the area. All these players play far from the area, so I can say we're still a long way from the finished product, because we're still working on progressing the ball well, but then we waste a lot of time with it in the final third."

What do you make of the refereeing approach, including today's?

"I won't comment on it, because I know that talking about referees isn't something that could help my team. You have eyes, you have the channels, you've seen the match. You can judge for yourselves."

AC Milan never get two matches wrong in a row...

"What I feel is that, when we're competitive, we're difficult to beat, and now we steer the match towards our style. We push to control it with the ball. When we're unable to compete, we're completely at sea. It's a big difference, but it's something we have to work on. But I repeat, the team's progress and the way we're playing are completely different from the start of the season, and I'm satisfied with that. We should have more points. I'm clearly not happy with the match in Europe, not just because of the result, but because of the performance. Results can happen, but the performances are far from what we want. Still, I think we'll be a better team in the future."