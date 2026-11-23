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The 2-0 defeat by Pyramids has reopened the debate over Al Ahly's tactical identity and the way the club have handled their coaching appointments in recent years. A team used to competing for and winning trophies looked unable to impose their rhythm in a head-to-head clash with one of their direct title rivals, while Pyramids appeared clearer in their ideas and better able to put them into practice.

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Plenty of Al Ahly supporters may not have been surprised by this defeat, given the fierce and sustained criticism of coach Hussein Ammouta. Now the debate over appointing the Moroccan has resurfaced. It takes the form of a nagging question that does the rounds in Al Ahly circles after every slip-up, not least because the team's performances have fallen short of what fans expect. They're impatient to see the side's commanding image restored after the disappointment of last season, which ended without a trophy.

The fairer question isn't about judging Hussein Ammouta on a single match. It's about how well his ideas suit Al Ahly, and whether the board chose the right coach or simply dropped a new name into a system that has lacked a stable tactical identity for the past few years.

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On paper, Ammouta has a strong CV. He led Wydad to the 2017 CAF Champions League and the Moroccan league title, won the 2021 African Nations Championship with Morocco's home-based side and took Jordan to the 2023 Asian Cup final, the best achievement in the country's history. Success at those stops didn't necessarily mean his style fits Al Ahly's requirements, though.

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He isn't clearly a disciple of the defensive school. Nor, though, does he build his approach on possession and constant pressing. The Moroccan favours organisation and tactical discipline, adapts his plan to the opponent and looks to exploit transitions and space. That flexibility can be an asset in knockout matches. It raises further questions, however, about his ability to lead a team whose fans expect them to take the initiative and impose their style rather than simply adapt to the opposition.

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Pyramids expose the gap: Al Ahly caught between slow transitions and a lack of balance

Against Pyramids, Al Ahly couldn't move the ball quickly enough or play out from their own areas in an organised way, and they failed to turn possession into a real threat. Problems surfaced in defensive transitions, in the space between midfield and defence, in recovery speed and in the cover behind players pushing forward. That points to a recurring flaw in distances and the distribution of roles. These weren't merely individual errors.

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Ammouta doesn't bear sole responsibility, though. The board have left key needs unaddressed. Al Ahly need a striker who can finish chances and move between the centre-backs, and a strong, quick centre-back capable of dealing with space, something they have sorely lacked since the board failed to keep hold of Wessam Abou Ali. They also need a holding midfielder who protects the middle, covers the full-backs when they push on and helps build attacks under pressure. These positions are central to the team's balance and their ability to compete, especially as the current options can't be relied upon. Their form varies from match to match and from opponent to opponent.

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Absences have also unsettled the line-up, chief among them Imam Ashour, who can drive forward with the ball and break the opposition's lines. Imam missed the four matches before the Pyramids clash for technical reasons, then returned to the squad and made a lacklustre appearance off the bench today. Injuries to other players have further reduced the technical staff's options. That deepens the puzzle over Al Ahly's many signings in recent years: they have failed to give the team balance and leave the head coach's hands tied when it matters.

From Koller to Ammouta: are Al Ahly paying the price for haphazard choices?

The bigger responsibility lies with the way the club run their football affairs. Since Pitso Mosimane's departure, Al Ahly have gone through Ricardo Soares, Marcel Koller and José Riveiro, with Emad El-Nahhas taking charge on an interim basis more than once, followed by Jess Thorup and now Ammouta. Each coach has his own philosophy and requirements, but the board have never clearly said what identity they want to build or what criteria they use to choose a head coach. You can't change philosophy with every coach, demand the team keep a consistent personality, then hold the next coach to account by sacking him.

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Compare Ammouta's start with Marcel Koller's, the longest-serving coach at Al Ahly under Mahmoud El Khatib's presidency, and it's clear results alone don't settle how an appointment should be judged. In Ammouta's first 14 competitive matches (domestic and continental), Al Ahly recorded 11 wins and two draws before suffering their first defeat today, scoring 30 goals and conceding seven. Koller's match record shows the team also won 11 and drew two of his first 13 games in charge. The two starts were identical in wins and draws, with Ammouta holding the edge in goals scored.

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Koller lasted around 960 days and took charge of 161 matches with Al Ahly, according to Transfermarkt data. Against Pyramids, he won five of eight meetings, drawing two and losing one, while his side scored 13 and conceded nine. Ammouta lost his first meeting with the same opponents 2-0. That's too small a sample for a historical comparison between the two coaches, but it hands the Moroccan an early test.

Realistically, though, similar numbers don't address what bothers Al Ahly fans most: the style of play, the defensive weakness and the lack of connection between the lines. The problem isn't simply the number of wins. It's the team's ability to impose their personality and control the big matches. Hence the phrase Al Ahly supporters hate to hear: "Al Ahly are no longer feared."

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Responsibility here falls on Mahmoud El Khatib, the board and everyone in charge of football, and other opinions have often been sidelined in favour of the club president's vision. Before choosing a coach, the club should define the shape of the team, their needs, the players capable of carrying out his ideas and the time required to build his project. Change coaches without fixing how the club selects, plans and recruits, and every new head coach will inherit his predecessor's flaws, then face demands for immediate results with resources that may not suit his ideas.

Ammouta shouldn't stand in the dock alone. Nor can he be absolved of responsibility for a team that retreat into reacting and lack solutions. He must prove he can produce football befitting Al Ahly's stature and history. The board, for their part, must prove they chose a coach for a clear project and are ready to provide what he needs. Most importantly, they must accept responsibility rather than always making the coach the scapegoat.

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The real question is no longer just whether Ammouta suits Al Ahly. It's whether the Al Ahly board know what kind of coach they want and what kind of team they're trying to build.