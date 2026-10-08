Álvarez eases Atlético Madrid's worries with a firm decision

Julian Alvarez has split from his agent, Fernando Hidalgo, ending a partnership that had lasted almost a full decade.

Transfer market expert Ruben Uria broke the news on his X account, as reported by Sport. According to Uria, the Atletico Madrid striker cut ties with Hidalgo after growing disappointed with the handling of his future in the summer of 2026.

His dream of joining Barcelona never materialised. Alvarez laid the blame squarely at the door of his former agent.

The news went down well inside Atletico Madrid, who had spent the entire summer fuming over what they saw as poor advice to the player on managing his future. Chief executive Gil Marin pointed the finger directly at the forward's entourage: "There are people who set about misleading and deceiving him."

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For now, Alvarez has no agent. He won't be without one for long, though, with Julian and his family already fielding plenty of offers from parties keen to take on his representation.

A contract at Atletico Madrid runs until June 2030, so his future is settled for the time being.

Uria added that Alvarez's priority now is to rediscover his best form on the pitch at the Metropolitano.



