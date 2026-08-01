Álvarez deal enters a dark tunnel between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid

Julián Álvarez's move to Barcelona has entered unknown territory. The first of August arrived without an agreement, despite the Catalan club working to close the deal before the month began, and doubts now hang over the fate of what had been their biggest attacking bet of the summer.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona never set an official final deadline for their offer for Álvarez. Still, the club had always worked on settling the matter before the start of August. That unofficial deadline has passed without agreement, and the most pressing question is whether the Catalan offer has been withdrawn or still stands.

An uncertain deadline

Barcelona never set a specific deadline in writing or in public. There was, though, an internal roadmap. The sporting management wanted the matter settled before August to stop the saga dragging through pre-season and to leave room to redirect the budget if the move collapsed.

The month has begun, and the awaited response still hasn't arrived. Is the offer still on the table, or does the club now consider it expired?

Every indicator points to a narrowing margin in the negotiations, though the club have not officially declared the door closed.

The player's position

Álvarez settled his own position at the decisive stage. The striker took the initiative and gave a signal Barcelona read as evidence the deal could get done, along with a genuine desire to hear out the Catalan project.

That willingness kept hope alive inside the club's offices for weeks. It reinforced the idea that agreement was closer than the figures suggested.

The player's stance alone counts for little, however, when the economic and time gap between the two clubs remains vast and the selling party refuses to match the step.

Atlético Madrid's firm stance

Atlético Madrid's firmness has only sharpened the difficulty against Barcelona's self-imposed deadline. The Madrid club offered no concessions at any point. They neither lowered their demands nor showed any willingness to speed up the exit of a player they consider vital at this stage of the market.

Holding firm, Atlético know Álvarez ranks among their most important assets. Letting him leave this late in the summer would force them to hunt for a guaranteed replacement with the clock ticking.

This tug of war, running for weeks, has set the rhythm for the entire deal.