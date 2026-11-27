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Alex Scott has declared that Bournemouth are openly dreaming of lifting the Europa League trophy after a remarkable 10-man fightback against Celta Vigo cemented their place in European football history. The Cherries have now secured five wins from five in the Europa League, sparking genuine belief that a major continental trophy could be heading to the South Coast.

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Scott sets sights on European silverware

The Cherries are daring to dream of continental success after moving a step closer to the knockout stages with a perfect record. Following the dramatic turnaround in Spain, midfielder Alex Scott made no secret of the club's lofty ambitions. The England international believes the squad has the quality and belief to go all the way to the final in Frankfurt next May. The South Coast side has historically found major silverware hard to come by, with their 2014-15 Championship title remaining their most significant achievement to date.

"Of course that's our dream. When you grow up wanting to be a footballer you dream of winning trophies, and look where this club has come from to where it is now," Scott said during an interview with TNT Sports. "Where this club has come from to where it is now, full credit to everyone who has built it. For players, it's a dream to be on the pitch playing for this club. We have still got wins to get to qualify into the top eight, and from there all focus is on pushing forward and hopefully we can go on and win it."

The Cherries etch their name in European history

Bournemouth's was forged in adversity against Celta, where their spotless continental campaign initially appeared to be unravelling. Trailing 1-0 to an Iago Aspas strike, the visitors suffered a major setback midway through the first half when Bafode Diakite was sent off, leaving them facing a daunting uphill battle with 10 men.

Yet the Cherries refused to fold, roaring back after the interval through goals from Alvaro Rodriguez and Rayan to clinch a club-record 10th consecutive victory in all competitions. The triumph also leaves Bournemouth as the only club with five wins from five this season, joining Nuremberg (1961-62) and Ararat (1972-73) as just the third side ever to win their opening five European matches, excluding qualifiers and including the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

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Half-time tactical switch unlocks stunning turnaround

While the comeback looked clinical on the scoresheet, Scott revealed that Bournemouth initially struggled by failing to adapt immediately after Diakite's dismissal. Sticking with their original 11-man blueprint allowed Celta to carve through their lines until the coaching staff intervened at the break to reorganize the side.

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"It was tough," Scott admitted. "When we went down to 10, we sort of carried on doing what we were planning to do at 11, and they were opening us up way too often. There were gaps everywhere, so we made a few changes formation-wise, in how we set up and how we press—full credit to the manager and the coaches for doing that. Then we went out there and showed the character this team has."

The midfielder shakes off rust in Celta test

Scott is back in action ahead of schedule after initially facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury suffered on international duty with England. The trip to Celta marked his second outing since returning to fitness, and eager to play his part in the club's European push, Scott welcomed the gruelling away test as a vital opportunity to rebuild his match sharpness.

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Having banked more valuable minutes in a demanding contest, Scott admitted he is still shaking off some rust as he eyes the upcoming run of fixtures. "They've been a joy to watch and I couldn't wait to get back out there," he added. "It was a good one for me—some more minutes on my legs in a tough game, and a performance which was okay. You can tell I've probably been out for a few months, but I'm happy to be back on the pitch and looking forward to the next few games."