Carlos Alcaraz is through to the Vienna semi-finals. The Spaniard beat American Tommy Paul in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (2), setting up a mouthwatering clash with Russia's Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final.

Victory took Alcaraz to the 50th semi-final of his professional career. The match served up plenty of ferocious exchanges and flashes of brilliance, even if the Spaniard took time to find his rhythm before closing it out in his favour.

Paul made life difficult, resisting stubbornly as Alcaraz's focus dipped in spells and he leaked unusual errors that nearly opened the door for a comeback. The world number one steadied himself to take the first set 6-4.

Both men dug in through the second set and went to a tie-break. From there Alcaraz took control, settling it 7-2 to reach the last four without needing a decider.

Now a stern test awaits against Medvedev. The Russian arrived in Vienna in buoyant mood after lifting the title in Almaty, and he has battled through several tough matches to make the semis.

There is a personal edge to this one for Alcaraz. He has not beaten Medvedev since their semi-final meeting in Beijing in 2024, and the Russian came out on top when they last met at Indian Wells.

Alcaraz wants to keep his run in the Austrian capital going and clear the Medvedev hurdle to reach the final. Beat him, and he restores his edge over an old rival.