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He is not afraid of the Real Madrid name, nor is he daunted by the Santiago Bernabeu. In that confident spirit, Deportivo Alaves striker Toni Martinez has sent a clear warning ahead of Saturday's eagerly awaited clash with Real Madrid, insisting his side are not going to Madrid for a day out but to fight for an upset.

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The Spanish striker knows exactly how big a challenge awaits Alaves. But his confidence is built on recent history: his side have been tough opponents at the Bernabeu in recent years and have never been easy prey for the Madrid giants.

"We have been strong competitors at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent years. Remember what we did there," Toni Martinez said in a video posted on the club's YouTube account.

He added that Alaves must try to impose their own style of play against Real Madrid and refuse to back down in the face of their stars, however difficult the task.

In comments reported by Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Martinez continued: "We know how difficult it is to compete against the world's elite clubs, and Real Madrid are among them. That is plain for everyone to see." That was a nod to Real Madrid's last Champions League outing, when they bounced back with a crushing 5-1 win over PSV Eindhoven.

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Martinez sees no reason to fear that big win in Europe. If anything, it's extra motivation to give his best, and he insists Alaves will do everything they can to make life difficult for Los Blancos.

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"They are players of a very high level, regardless of who plays, and we will do our utmost to make things as difficult as possible for them so that they don't win," he insisted.

Morale is high in the Alaves camp after their latest win, and Martinez pointed out that the team had rediscovered the attacking spirit they had been missing in recent matches.

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"It was a great performance. The team put in a huge effort, and we got back that attacking spirit we had lacked in recent games," he said.

He credited the fans with a big part in the turnaround. The players understood the importance of the last game from the very first minute, he explained, and the supporters felt it too.

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"From the first minute we realised how important the game was, and the fans felt it too," he said, adding that "the fans value their support, and that is exactly what happened".

He wants to take one game at a time, but Martinez couldn't help looking ahead to the three remaining matches before the end of the year, which he believes will decide a great deal for his team. "To some extent, they can determine our position and how much peace of mind we have," he said.

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Alaves, then, head into Saturday's clash with a different mentality. They don't fear the big sides, and they believe they can trouble Real Madrid on their own pitch, in front of their own fans.