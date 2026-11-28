Deportivo Alaves star Angel Perez praised his side's teamwork on the night they beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 14th round of La Liga.
Speaking to Movistar Plus, in comments published by Sport, Perez admitted he'd just lived through one of those nights that stay etched in the memory for a lifetime.
"This is a night I will tell my children about, God willing," the player said. "I can't find the right words to express how I feel."
He added: "My body is shaking. This win is priceless. We made history with this great team, and we deserved it."
The Alaves right-back beat Thibaut Courtois in the second half. Collecting a pass from Mariano Diaz, he rounded the Belgian goalkeeper and put the ball in the net.
Perez insisted that the side's recent poor results under Quique Sanchez Flores hadn't reflected the effort the players were putting in.
"The results we've had recently didn't reflect the work the team was doing, and we proved that today," he said.
Asked about his own performance, Perez chose to share the credit with all his team-mates for ending Real Madrid's run of ten straight wins.
"The whole team was outstanding," he said. "If we hadn't all been at our best today, both the 11 players who started the game and everyone on the bench, we wouldn't have been able to get this win."
He also explained how the Alaves players dealt with the penalty incident. Referee Cesar Soto Grado initially pointed to the spot for Jude Bellingham, then overturned the decision after a VAR review. It ended with the English midfielder shown a second yellow card and sent off.
"In the end, we have a screen where we can quickly watch the replay, and we asked for it to be reviewed because that's what we have to do," Perez explained.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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