Al-Sibari competes with Bayern Munich duo for Musiala's position

Bayern Munich have settled their stance on signing a new player this summer to cover for star Jamal Musiala, who has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder, according to a press report.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg of "Sky" says Bayern continue to give Musiala their full support and have no intention of moving in the transfer market to replace him. The squad already boasts several options to fill the attacking midfield role, most notably Lennart Karl, Ismaël Saibari and Serge Gnabry.

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The playmaker had been sidelined for around six months following his fracture of the fibula and dislocation of the ankle. He returned to feature for Bayern in the second half of last season, then joined up with the Germany national team at the 2026 World Cup.

Today, Wednesday, Musiala revealed he is undergoing medical monitoring after suffering two falls on the pitch within three days.

Doctors have diagnosed his condition as temporary and treatable neurological disorders, the Germany international said, adding that there are no serious health risks to him.

Musiala went down without any contact during the Bavarian side's 3-1 friendly win over Leipzig last Saturday, just minutes after coming on as a substitute and scoring the third goal. The same thing happened again during Bayern's 4-2 victory over Heidenheim yesterday, Tuesday.

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