Retegui has completed his treatment and rehabilitation and is now available to Northern Irish coach Brendan Rodgers for next Friday's 14th-round match at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.
The Italian striker suffered a thigh muscle injury before the 12th-round clash with Al-Riyadh on 29 October. He spent almost four weeks on the sidelines, missing the AFC Champions League Elite matches against Qatar's Al-Gharafa and the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli.
Retegui returns ahead of a tough test
His return could hardly come at a better time. Al-Qadsiah are preparing to face a direct rival for the top places, in a match that could shape the title race over the coming rounds, especially with so few points separating the leading teams.
Retegui is an important addition to Al-Qadsiah's attack. His return gives Rodgers more options up front and hands the team another solution against Al-Nassr, who are level on points with them. That only raises the stakes, and the tactical calculations.
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Al-Qadsiah also want to build on the good mood in the camp after last time out's 2-0 win over Al-Fayha. They're aiming to keep picking up points and not waste the chance to close in on leaders Al-Hilal.
Rodgers resumes preparations on Tuesday
Rodgers gave his players two days off from Sunday after the win over Al-Fayha. They're due back for group training next Tuesday, when proper preparations for Al-Nassr begin.
Those sessions are expected to focus on technical and tactical work, getting the players ready for a match that will demand total concentration given the strength of the opposition and the value of three points in the race for the top places.
Al-Qadsiah sit second in the Saudi Pro League with 31 points from 13 matches: 10 wins, one draw and two defeats. Third-placed Al-Nassr have the same tally but trail them on goal difference.
Rodgers' side are just two points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have 33 points from only 12 matches. Friday's clash is a chance for Al-Qadsiah to strengthen their hold on second place and keep the pressure on at the top. It's also a direct test of their ambitions against one of their main rivals.