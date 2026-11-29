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Al-Qadsiah have received a major boost ahead of their eagerly awaited Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Nassr, with Italian striker Mateo Retegui now ready to return to action after completing his treatment and rehabilitation programme. The side are close to recovering one of their leading attacking options before the big game.

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Retegui has completed his treatment and rehabilitation and is now available to Northern Irish coach Brendan Rodgers for next Friday's 14th-round match at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

The Italian striker suffered a thigh muscle injury before the 12th-round clash with Al-Riyadh on 29 October. He spent almost four weeks on the sidelines, missing the AFC Champions League Elite matches against Qatar's Al-Gharafa and the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli.

Retegui returns ahead of a tough test

His return could hardly come at a better time. Al-Qadsiah are preparing to face a direct rival for the top places, in a match that could shape the title race over the coming rounds, especially with so few points separating the leading teams.

Retegui is an important addition to Al-Qadsiah's attack. His return gives Rodgers more options up front and hands the team another solution against Al-Nassr, who are level on points with them. That only raises the stakes, and the tactical calculations.

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Al-Qadsiah also want to build on the good mood in the camp after last time out's 2-0 win over Al-Fayha. They're aiming to keep picking up points and not waste the chance to close in on leaders Al-Hilal.

Rodgers resumes preparations on Tuesday

Rodgers gave his players two days off from Sunday after the win over Al-Fayha. They're due back for group training next Tuesday, when proper preparations for Al-Nassr begin.

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Those sessions are expected to focus on technical and tactical work, getting the players ready for a match that will demand total concentration given the strength of the opposition and the value of three points in the race for the top places.

Al-Qadsiah sit second in the Saudi Pro League with 31 points from 13 matches: 10 wins, one draw and two defeats. Third-placed Al-Nassr have the same tally but trail them on goal difference.

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Rodgers' side are just two points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have 33 points from only 12 matches. Friday's clash is a chance for Al-Qadsiah to strengthen their hold on second place and keep the pressure on at the top. It's also a direct test of their ambitions against one of their main rivals.