Al-Khaleej repeat Al-Hilal's harsh scenario: Murad Batna challenges the big guns

Al-Khaleej refused to go quietly at Al-Fateh on Sunday evening, clawing back a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 in one of the standout fixtures of the tenth round in the Saudi Roshn League. A stoppage-time winner crowned the revival and sealed one of the most notable comebacks the competition has seen.

The Opta statistics network revealed an exceptional figure for Al-Khaleej after the win at Al-Fateh: it was the third time in their history that they had won a Saudi Pro League match from two goals down.

Those first two came against Al-Taawoun in February 2016 and Al-Hilal in November 2024, both 3-2. The network noted that Al-Fateh were now the third victims of the script, in a contest that kept everyone guessing until the final moments.

"Opta" also pointed out that all three of Al-Khaleej's Saudi Pro League wins over Al-Fateh have come at their opponents' stadium. That puts them level with Al-Wehda and Damac for away wins against a single opponent. Al-Raed lead the way with four.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALH

Mourad Batna earned his own mention, with the network highlighting his brilliance in setting up team-mate Lukas Haraslin. That takes him to four assists in the Roshn League this season, top of the competition's creators alongside Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Ollie Watkins and Oscar Rodriguez.



