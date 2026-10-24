Al-Ittihad have their star man back as they hunt a first win in this season's AFC Champions League Elite.

The Jeddah side travel to Uzbekistan on Monday to face Navbahor at their own stadium in the third round of the league phase.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the squad for the trip includes Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, who has recovered from his recent injury.

Bergwijn picked up a gastroenteritis infection that kept him out of Friday's clash with Al-Diriyah. "The Tigers" won that one 2-0 in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Next matches NEF AFC Champions League Elite 10:45 ITT

His return matters hugely, and all the more so given Al-Ittihad have yet to win a single game in the AFC Champions League Elite.

"The Dean" drew their opener 1-1 with Qatar's Al-Shamal, then lost 2-1 to the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

Those results have left them languishing. Al-Ittihad sit eleventh with a single point, while the Uzbek side occupy seventh place on 3.