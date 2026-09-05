Al-Ittihad draws up alternative plan for failure of the Hadj Moussa deal

Al-Ittihad have not given up on Algerian winger Anis Hadj Moussa. The Feyenoord man remains a top target after the Saudi club tabled a final offer to land him this window. Yet with time running short and negotiations proving tricky, "The Dean" have lined up a backup plan should the deal collapse.

Reports claim Al-Ittihad have offered 40 million euros for Hadj Moussa, who wants out of Feyenoord and has told the club's management he's ready for a fresh challenge. That desire keeps the move alive despite the obstacles standing in the way right now.

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At 24, Hadj Moussa has 18 caps for Algeria. He came through the Lens academy in France before joining Feyenoord in 2024 to continue his career in the Netherlands.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed Al-Ittihad are still pushing to get the Hadj Moussa deal done, but they've also started exploring another option in case talks with Feyenoord break down and no agreement arrives in time.

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Romano wrote: "Al-Ittihad continue to work on the deal to try to sign Anis Hadj Moussa as a new winger. And if no agreement is reached anytime soon with Feyenoord, Al-Ittihad will turn to Zenit player Luiz Henrique, and initial contacts regarding the deal have already begun."

The move lays bare Al-Ittihad's determination not to hit the final hours of the Mercato without a new attacker on board. They badly need reinforcements out wide, which keeps Hadj Moussa at the front of the queue, with Brazilian Luiz Henrique waiting in the wings.

Everything now hinges on the coming hours. Either "The Dean" convince Feyenoord to accept the 40 million euro offer and get Hadj Moussa over the line, or the focus swings sharply to Luiz Henrique before the window slams shut.