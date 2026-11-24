With Saudi clubs keen to attract global stars, an old saga involving a Moroccan star is back in the spotlight, as the upcoming winter transfer window could bring new moves.
Achraf Hakimi is back in the transfer spotlight, with talk of Al-Hilal's interest in the Moroccan star resurfacing. Reports suggest the Al-Hilal hierarchy are weighing up a fresh attempt to sign the Paris Saint-Germain player, after the French club rebuffed their previous efforts.
According to Moroccan newspaper Al Mountakhab, citing French outlet "Sport", Al-Hilal's interest in the Morocco international is nothing new. The Saudi club made a serious push last summer, trying to persuade the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy to sell before the window closed.
Al-Hilal backed that push with a huge €120 million offer, hoping to wrap up the deal and land Hakimi's signature. The Parisian club said no. They preferred to keep the Moroccan full-back and refused to part with him despite the sizeable sum on the table.
That decision, according to the French report, reflected the thinking of Paris Saint-Germain's sporting and administrative officials. Sporting director Luis Campos and Spanish coach Luis Enrique recommended keeping the player, insisting he stay because he's one of the pillars of the team's sporting project.
With the winter window approaching, Al-Hilal appear ready to test Paris Saint-Germain's resolve again after last summer's failed attempt. A return to talks doesn't necessarily mean the French club have changed their position or are willing to let their player go, the same source adds.
Read also: Official: Al-Ahli announce Ammouta's dismissal, with a surprise name in the frame to succeed him
Hakimi's contract makes the Saudi club's task harder still. The Moroccan full-back is tied to Paris Saint-Germain until summer 2029, which hands the French club plenty of control over his future. That's an extra hurdle for Al-Hilal should they decide to turn their renewed interest into formal negotiations.
Doubts over Hakimi's future in Paris have grown recently. According to media reports in France, the player has refused to extend his contract beyond summer 2029, even though the Parisian club want to keep him for longer. Italian journalist and sports commentator Pierpaolo Matrone told "Defensa Central" that the Moroccan's entourage had managed to slow Paris Saint-Germain's push for a renewal, arguing it's still too early to settle the matter, especially as Hakimi last extended his deal only two years ago.
Matrone explained that this stance leaves question marks over the player's next step, with Real Madrid monitoring his contract situation, and pointed out that Hakimi, a product of the Spanish giants' academy, has never hidden his desire to wear the white shirt again one day. Matrone also didn't rule out that the delay could be linked to waiting on Real Madrid, and whether the Spanish club will move to bring back their former player. That competition would make life even harder for Al-Hilal's officials.
Read also: Ammouta's failings or Al-Ahli's chaos: which of them is wrong for the other?
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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