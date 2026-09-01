Al-Hilal defends its signings: these claims affect the club's rights and reputation

Al-Hilal Club Company's board of directors have hit out at comments made on "Thmanyah Channel" on Monday by one of the guests on its programmes.

Al-Hilal said in a statement on its official website: "The guest made irresponsible claims and false information regarding the club's transfers, describing them as being of unknown origin, in a presentation that lacked accuracy and professionalism."

The statement added: "He went beyond the bounds of sporting criticism to make claims without providing any information or evidence to support them, despite the fact that the club had previously announced through its media channels the source of its transfers."





Al-Hilal continued: "The board also found it strange that the programme's presenter passed on these claims without discussing them or asking his guest to prove what he had stated, which is inconsistent with the professional responsibility expected in dealing with claims that affect the reputation and integrity of a corporate entity."

The board also went further: "The board affirmed that all of the club's transfers and financial procedures are carried out in accordance with the approved regulatory and governance frameworks, especially since the episode that contained these claims was broadcast at a time when the 'Public Investment Fund' is still the official owner of Al-Hilal Club Company at a rate of (100%), which multiplies the seriousness of these claims and the regulatory and legal responsibilities that may result from them."





It added: "The board clarified that the issuance of this statement comes specifically because these claims were broadcast via the official broadcaster of the Saudi competitions, 'Thmanyah', which places upon it a greater media and professional responsibility to ensure accuracy and verify information, and not to allow its platforms to be used to pass on unreliable information or claims that affect the club, its men and its members, in a manner that contributes to misleading public opinion and harming the club and the system of work."

There was more: "The board expressed its confidence in the keenness of the management of Thmanyah Company to adhere to the professional standards required by its responsibility as the official broadcaster of the Saudi competitions, and to take the necessary measures to address what was aired in the programme and correct the false information that was presented during it."

Al-Hilal pointed to their own monitoring work: "The board pointed out that the company's specialised work teams had, during the past period, monitored a number of violations, offences and similar claims against the club and its members across a number of platforms and media outlets, and that not commenting on them in the media does not mean ignoring them, as the company is working to document them and deal with them through the relevant legal and regulatory channels, and to take the necessary measures to preserve the rights of the club and its members."

The statement concluded: "As the board of directors of Al-Hilal Club Company affirms its respect for criticism and freedom of media presentation, it stresses that this does not justify the publication of incorrect or malicious information, and the company will continue to take the necessary measures against every violation that affects the rights or reputation of the club."



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