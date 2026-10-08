Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad have rejected a request from the Saudi Pro League, insisting they want to maintain their privacy.

The league had asked clubs to open first-team training sessions to fans and the media at least once a month.

A source has told "Arriyadiyah" newspaper that Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad topped the list of clubs opposing the idea. The three received a circular from the Saudi Pro League last week spelling out the league's wish to let fans and media attend Saudi Roshn League training sessions on a regular basis, at least once a month.

The clubs that said no voiced reservations about putting it into practice. Their coaching staffs want to guard the privacy of sessions and avoid giving away the technical and tactical work going on, particularly in the run-up to big matches.

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad are now expected to meet the league either to scrap the idea or to thrash out a solution that respects the technical side and the privacy of the teams.

Behind the proposal lies the league's hope of strengthening the bond between clubs and their fans, giving the media greater scope to cover the teams' preparations, and lifting the level of media and fan interaction around the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr's training session on Wednesday did open its doors to the media, following the press conference of Australian coach Ange Postecoglou.