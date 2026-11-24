Al-Ahli's 3-2 defeat to Al-Shamal, after they had led 2-0, has reopened the door to criticism in the Saudi media. Questions are being asked about the future of coach Marino Pusic and about the club management's ability to take decisive action, following a loss made all the more painful by the way the team surrendered their lead.
Broadcaster Walid Al-Farraj picked over the fallout from the defeat with his guest Faisal Zaid on "Rotana Sport with Walid". Zaid took aim at the way the Al-Ahli management have handled the coaching situation, arguing that their hesitancy over a decision has become part of the problem the club are facing.
He then mocked a scene that could easily play out again between coach and board, saying: "If we gave this match a headline, it would be: Pusic tells the Al-Ahli management, sack me."
Al-Farraj hit back sarcastically. There is no decision-making at Al-Ahli, he insisted. Results and performances have declined, yet nobody acts, and that leaves serious questions hanging over the future of the coaching staff.
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Al-Farraj continued: "They won't sack him unless he loses 5-0 to Al-Ittihad." Some managements, he said, won't take the decisions the fans are waiting for "until the roof falls in on them", as he put it. Others don't act even when the situation reaches a point that's hard to ignore, and that weakens their standing with supporters. Al-Ahli face Al-Ittihad on 11 December in round 15 of the Roshn League.
For Zaid, the management principle is clear: "When there is no decision, the management becomes weak... Today you are sitting there burning yourself." By sticking with this approach, he argued, the Al-Ahli board are only harming themselves. They look unable to settle important matters at the right time, rather than tackling crises head-on and owning the choices they make.
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Al-Farraj also took aim at the way clubs are run today. In his view, they've drifted from the traditional image of sporting institutions and become "more like cement factories", in his words. He meant the many layers of decision-making and the tangled procedures that leave club officials unable to move quickly enough when a crisis hits.
The club's management, he pointed out, don't necessarily have the freedom to act alone. Some decisions need approval and direction from higher administrative levels. That, as he sees it, explains why the board are stuck waiting, though it doesn't absolve them of the consequences of the current situation.
Zaid came back to the point. Whoever holds office at Al-Ahli, whatever their name or position, ultimately ends up waiting for instructions rather than wielding clear powers to deal with problems. That, he stressed, leaves them little better than a fan waiting to see what happens, with no ability to influence the decision.
Zaid signed off by highlighting how hard it is for supporters to know which body they can contact or call on to act, with responsibilities unclear and powers overlapping.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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