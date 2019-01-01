Al Ahly v Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Pitso Mosimane's men won the first leg 5-0 in Tshwane, but this return leg still carries significance as Al Ahly have the pedigree

have one foot into the semi-finals of the Caf following their resounding 5-0 win over last weekend.

This was an act of sweet revenge for Sundowns who had not beaten the Egyptian giants in their previous meetings.

Sundowns will have to guard against complacency, and at least score a goal in Suez to destabilize the home side.

Game Al Ahly v Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, April 13 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Masandawana left a few of their players behind for this encounter, but having the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino with them should lift the pressure off their shoulders.

Also key will be Phakamani Mahlambi, who scored Sundowns' fifth goal in the first leg.

Mahlambi will make an emotional return to face his former club, whom he played for until Sundowns came knocking for his signature at the start of the season.

It will also be interesting to see how Sirino deals with the Egyptian powerhouses in their own backyard.

The South American has directly been involved in 18 goals (six goals and 12 assists) across all competitions for Sundowns so far this season.

Potential Sundowns XI: Onyango, Morena, Ngcongca, Langerman, Arendse, Nascimento, Kekana, Mabunda, Sirino, Zwane, Maboe.

Al Ahly have played their cards very close to their chest as to who will not be available for this encounter.

However, with defender Ayman Ashraf fit from last week, the Al Ahly technical team may have worked on his confidence during the course of the week.

Since they conceded five goals in the previous match, Al Ahly, should work harder to try and keep their defence solid but other than that, they should be offensive from the word go.

They will pin their hopes on the likes of Junior Ajayi, Nasser Maher, and Marwan Mohsen to try and penetrate the Sundowns defence.

Match Preview

Al Ahly have dominated this fixture in the past with two wins and two draws, while Sundowns have won just once against the Red Devils.

The first meeting was the Caf Champions League final in 2001 where Sundowns lost 4-1 to Al Ahly over two legs.

The only worry for Sundowns will be their poor away record in the competition.

And while they could still afford to lose by at least 4-0 and progress, the fact that they have not won an away match since August 2018 makes this encounter fascinating.