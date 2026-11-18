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An Al-Ahli star has recovered just hours before the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr in the Roshn League.

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Al-Ahli host rivals Al-Nassr at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah next Friday, in a match postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Hours before the match, Al-Ahli's official account posted pictures from Wednesday's training session. Among them was left-back Zakaria Hawsawi, taking part as normal.

It was Hawsawi's first Al-Ahli training session after roughly a month and a half out injured.

The left-back suffered a knee ligament bruise on Saudi national team duty at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", last September and October.

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The 25-year-old hasn't played for Al-Ahli since. He missed the games against Al-Fateh, Al-Feiha, Al-Khaleej and Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League, plus the UAE's Al-Wasl and Qatar's Al-Gharafa and Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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His return is a real boost. Dutch head coach Marino Pusic had made him his first-choice left-back before the injury.

The Saudi full-back has made 8 appearances for Al-Ahli in all competitions this season, without a goal or an assist.

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Hawsawi's return comes as two other Al-Ahli players are confirmed absentees: Saudi winger Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan .

Spertsyan suffered an adductor muscle tear in Al-Ahli's goalless draw with Qatar's Al-Sadd on 2 November, in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

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The injury ruled the Armenian out of his country's UEFA Nations League matches against Cyprus and Latvia during the current international break. Instead, he followed an intensive treatment and rehabilitation programme under the national team's medical staff, who worked in coordination with their counterparts at Al-Ahli.

Both medical teams set out to get Spertsyan back to competition safely, without the injury recurring. That was never going to happen before the Clasico against Al-Nassr.

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Abu Al-Shamat, meanwhile, suffered a shoulder injury in Al-Ahli's 3-1 win over the UAE's Al-Wasl on 12 October, in the second round of the Asian competition's league phase.

The injury kept the young winger out of the matches against Al-Feiha, Al-Khaleej and Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League, as well as both games against Qatar's Al-Gharafa and Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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He also couldn't join up with the Saudi national team during the break, working through a rehabilitation programme instead in the hope of making the Clasico against Al-Nassr. It wasn't to be.

For Al-Ahli, the Clasico carries extra weight. It will be decisive in their bid to get back into this season's Roshn League title race.

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They sit sixth in the Saudi league table on 21 points from 7 wins and 4 defeats, a full 9 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr are third on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal and trailing second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference alone.