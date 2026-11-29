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Ajax have named their line-up for De Klassieker against Feyenoord. Míchel Sánchez makes several changes from the 4-0 Conference League win over FC Thun. The match at De Kuip kicks off at 2.30pm on Sunday and is live on ESPN 1.

Míchel rested several key players on Thursday evening with De Klassieker in mind. The Spanish coach made nine changes from the Eredivisie match against ADO Den Haag, but his side still beat the Swiss side comfortably.

Ajax's biggest blow is the absence of Marc Ter Stegen. The reliable German goalkeeper is not fit and stayed in Amsterdam. Maarten Paes replaces him in goal.

Thilo Kehrer, Dies Janse and Daley Blind make way for Lucas Rosa, Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas. Owen Wijndal is the only defender to keep his starting place and faces an intriguing contest with Anis Hadj Moussa on the left flank.

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Míchel also makes several changes in midfield. Midfield anchor Sofyan Amrabat is on the bench, with Yves Bissouma starting. The Malian was ineligible on Thursday evening and will therefore be well rested for kick-off in Rotterdam.

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Julian Brandt, who returned from injury against FC Thun on Thursday, completes the midfield alongside captain Davy Klaassen.

Ajax's attack looks completely different. Oliver Edvardsen, Marcos Leonardo and Abdellah Ouazane all drop out of the starting XI, while Tolu Arokodare and Oscar Gloukh return to the side.

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Steven Berghuis starts on the right flank after scoring a superb goal on Thursday. Míchel picks the experienced right winger despite Rayane Bounida's two goals against FC Thun.

Ajax go into the match against Feyenoord second in the Eredivisie, with their opponents fifth. Allard Lindhout will referee at De Kuip, while Jeroen Manschot will be the VAR.

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Ajax line-up: Paes; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Bissouma, Brandt, Klaassen; Berghuis, Tolu, Gloukh.