Ajax suddenly announce major news about Menno Geelen

Menno Geelen will leave Ajax on 1 April 2027, the Amsterdam club announced on Friday. The decision followed discussions with the Supervisory Board (RvC). Geelen joined Ajax in 2010 and previously served as commercial director.

To find Geelen's successor, Ajax's Supervisory Board will appoint an external agency. The management board are confident they will have a new managing director in place at the Johan Cruyff ArenA before 1 April next year.

"Working for Ajax has always been an honour. After more than sixteen years, it is time for me to take the next step. I am grateful for the wonderful roles I have been able to fulfil here. The Supervisory Board and I began discussions early about my expiring contract and the future. Those were good discussions, and ultimately led to this decision. Announcing it now gives the club time to find a successor," Geelen explained on the club's website.

Geelen added: "I have learned a great deal here, and together we have achieved a great deal at Ajax over all those years," before continuing: "There are so many wonderful memories, and of course there have also been less pleasant events. But for now, I think the most important thing is that this season brings success on the pitch and that the club can take further steps forward. In any case, I will continue to do everything I can over the coming months to contribute to that."

"Menno has done a great deal for the club," said chairman Lesley Bamberger on behalf of the Supervisory Board. "He helped steer the club through difficult periods when he was asked to take on the role of managing director. Throughout, he has remained loyal to Ajax."

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On Ajax's website, Bamberger concluded: "It is our task as the Supervisory Board to find a good successor who fits the club's continued development. We have agreed with Menno that he will work with us to ensure a careful handover, so that the new managing director can work alongside the other board members towards a sustainable and successful future for the club."