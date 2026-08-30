Ajax reached a definitive agreement with Werder Bremen over Youri Regeer on Sunday evening, De Telegraaf confirm, following the Algemeen Dagblad. The 23-year-old midfielder has been cleared to travel to Germany for his medical, after which the loan move must be wrapped up as quickly as possible.

The financial terms look quite favourable for Ajax. According to De Telegraaf, Werder Bremen will cover Regeer’s full salary for the length of the loan. Ajax will also receive a loan fee, while the Germans have secured an option to buy for five million euros.

In January 2025, Ajax brought Regeer back from FC Twente for 4.5 million euros. Soon after returning, the Amsterdam club’s academy product picked up an injury and his second spell at Ajax never really got going.

Because of the lack of a genuine number six, Regeer was regularly used as a holding midfielder. He got plenty of minutes under Fred Grim and Oscar Garcia, and initially also started there under Míchel Sánchez, but he failed to convince.

Sofyan Amrabat’s arrival has only made his prospects in Amsterdam worse. According to De Telegraaf , Jordi Cruijff would have preferred to sell Regeer permanently, but a loan deal with an option to buy ultimately proved the best they could get.

So far, Regeer has made 57 official appearances for Ajax’s first team. In those matches, he has scored two goals and provided five assists, while his current contract at the Johan Cruyff ArenA still runs until mid-2029.

Now the paperwork for the move to Werder Bremen is being finalised. With the loan fee, the full removal of his salary and a potential transfer fee of five million euros, Ajax are creating room for the possible arrival of another midfielder. Míchel Sánchez confirmed on Sunday after the match against Telstar (0-4 win) that they are searching diligently for that, alongside a left winger and a right-sided central defender.