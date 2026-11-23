Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Ajax are close to agreeing a five-season main sponsorship deal with ABN Amro. Club reporter Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf reported the news on Tuesday, citing sources close to the club.

The bank will pay €12 million per season, including bonuses. That puts the deal's total value at €60 million.

ABN Amro were also Ajax's main sponsor between 1991 and 2008. The bank currently sponsor the Saturday amateur team and women's football.

Both parties intend to finalise the deal on Tuesday. They could announce the partnership as early as Wednesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

"That would end a months-long search for a new main sponsor, during which talks were held with several major parties," Verweij writes.

Related Topics

Next matches AJX Conference League 12:45 THU Watch

ABM Amro are eager to return to Ajax's shirt. The bank's name was on the shirt when the Amsterdam side won the UEFA Cup in 1992 and the Champions League in 1995.

The deal looks set to be Menno Geelen's final act. The managing director recently said he wants to leave Ajax on 1 April 2027 after years working for the club.

Advertisement

Ziggo are currently Ajax's main sponsor, a partnership that began on 1 January 2015. Their deal with the cable giant will end in the summer of 2027.