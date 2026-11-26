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Julian Brandt told Ziggo Sport he was unhappy with his performance in Ajax's 4-0 win over FC Thun.

Brandt injured his hamstring against AZ a few weeks ago. The injury was not too serious, but the German still spent several weeks on the sidelines.

He started on Thursday after coming off the bench in Sunday's 3-0 win over ADO Den Haag.

Brandt looked off colour against FC Thun despite Ajax having little trouble with the Swiss side. Marcos Leonardo, Rayane Bounida (twice) and Steven Berghuis scored the goals.

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"I'm not happy with my performance, but it was still very important to play," Brandt said afterwards.

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"When you've been injured, even if it wasn't for long, you always need a match to get back into the rhythm. It always takes a bit of getting used to," he continued.

"I was sloppy today. Too many mistakes that I'm really not happy about. But I'd rather make them today than next Sunday," the Ajax playmaker concluded.

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Brandt and Ajax face Feyenoord in De Klassieker next Sunday. The match kicks off at 2.30pm at De Kuip.