Ajax line-up against NEC: second starting place for Sofyan Amrabat, Davy Klaassen absent

Ajax return to VriendenLoterij Eredivisie action at home to NEC on Saturday. Coach Míchel Sánchez has a number of injury problems and has had to reshuffle, as the line-up shows. The match in Amsterdam kicks off at 21:00.

Míchel cannot call on Anton Gaaei, Caio Henrique, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis and Kasper Dolberg because of injuries. Simon Adingra and Yves Bissouma could make their debuts on Saturday, as the Spanish coach indicated at a press moment. Aaron Bouwman is fit again after an injury.

Marc ter Stegen starts in goal against NEC. Lucas Rosa at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back complete the full-back positions. Thilo Kehrer and Youri Baas form the heart of the Amsterdam defence.

Davy Klaassen is not in midfield, with the experienced midfielder starting on the bench. Instead, Míchel has gone with Jorthy Mokio, Sofyan Amrabat and Julian Brandt for the Eredivisie restart.

Berghuis is also absent, which opens the door for Viktor Tsygankov on the right of the attack. Oscar Gloukh starts from the left, while Tolu Arokodare leads the line for the home side.

Next matches AJX Eredivisie 15:00 NEC

Ajax must win to stay in touch with the top sides. They also want a solid dress rehearsal before Thursday's Conference League meeting with Hajduk Split.

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Amrabat, Brandt; Tsygankov, Tolu, Gloukh.

NEC line-up: t.b.a.