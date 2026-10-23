Mike Verweij has urged Ajax to open contract talks with Abdellah Ouazane as soon as possible. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder came off the bench on Thursday evening and scored a superb goal to make it 2-0 against Atalanta. According to the De Telegraaf journalist who covers the club, the youngster's short-term contract means Ajax already risk losing him.

Last summer, Ouazane appeared set to join Real Madrid, and Verweij remains impressed by his talent. "The lad had a fantastic move to Real Madrid lined up, but for unusual reasons he did not pass the medical there," the journalist says on the Kick-off podcast. "It was a very minor congenital abnormality, which is no problem at all in the Netherlands. But this is an exceptional player."

Ouazane's contract in Amsterdam runs until mid-2028, so Ajax do not yet face losing him on a free transfer. Verweij still believes they must act quickly: after this season, the Morocco international will have only one year left on his deal. His market value is now estimated at €8 million.

Securing a new deal, however, will be far from straightforward, according to Verweij. "Ajax need to sit down with him soon, and that will be a challenge. He is represented by Forza Sports Group, and they are businesspeople who will want to ask for a lot of money," the journalist says. "I think Ajax can offer him a very good contract, but knowing Jordi Cruyff, he will not take it to extremes."

Ryan Gravenberch received a highly lucrative contract in Amsterdam at a young age, Verweij points out. "Gravenberch was paid €1.5 million a year when he was 16," the journalist says. The podcast then suggests negotiations could become complicated if Ouazane's entourage demand €4 million or €5 million.

For Ouazane, staying at Ajax longer could be the best choice, Verweij believes. "I think it is very important for him to play in the Netherlands for another two or three years. Make sure you become the best player in the Eredivisie here, because he has the potential to become the best player in the Eredivisie. Only then go abroad," the journalist advises.

Verweij is confident Ouazane is open to staying in Amsterdam longer. "He is a very sensible lad, and I also hear that his father and mother are very sensible people," Verweij says. Asked whether the midfielder wants to stay at Ajax for the time being, Verweij replies: "Yes, I think so. But of course, he needs to be offered a good contract."