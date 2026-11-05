Ajax face foreign legion with highly passionate coach in Conference League

Ajax continue their Conference League league-phase campaign this week against Denmark’s FC Midtylland in the third round of matches. Buoyed by a 2-0 win over Atalanta and competing near the top of the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, what can the Amsterdam side expect from the relatively unknown Danish Superligaen leaders? Voetbalzone take a closer look at the side hosting the Dutch visitors on Thursday.

In Europe, Midtjylland have made a disappointing start. They took just one point against Albania’s Egnatia (1-1), while Belgium’s Sint-Truiden recently left the MCH Arena with a 2-1 victory. Midtjylland are still waiting for their first Conference League win. In the Superligaen, it is a different story. Mike Tullberg’s side top the Danish league with 31 points from twelve matches and nine domestic wins. Title favourites FC Copenhagen trail them by five points.

Considerable quality lost

Those results are all the more impressive given the players Midtjylland lost last summer. Striker Franculino and winger Aral Simsir were sold to Trabzonspor for €35 million, taking with them more than 30 goals and a string of assists. The club also sold centre-back Han-beom Lee to Club Brugge (€9 million) and goalscoring midfielder Valdemar Byskov to AZ (€6 million). Right winger Dario Osorio joined Crystal Palace on loan, with the English club able to sign the Chilean permanently next year for €32 million.

Imago

Next matches MID Conference League 12:45 AJX

To replace them, Midtjylland turned to the transfer market. They signed former Ajax defender Rasmus Kristensen from Eintracht Frankfurt for €6 million and spent more than €7 million on winger David Martínez, a Venezuela international previously under contract at Los Angeles FC. Midfielder Kjell Wätjen swapped Borussia Dortmund for the Danish leaders, while Nordin Bakker left sc Heerenveen for Midtjylland. Friday Etim strengthened the attack after a successful spell at Fredericia, alongside Mileta Rajkovic, who joined on loan from Legia Warsaw.

Passionate manager

Much of Midtjylland’s form owes to the ambitious Tullberg. The 40-year-old from Farum had a modest playing career that ended at Germany’s Rot-Weiss Oberhausen in 2011. The former forward moved into coaching and joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He coached the reserve team and the Under-19s before a brief spell as interim manager of the senior side in the Bundesliga and Champions League in early 2025. At the end of the 2024/25 season, Tullberg stepped back down at BVB, and the Midtjylland board appointed him a few months later.

Under Tullberg, Midtjylland stayed in contention for the Danish league title for much of last season. Aarhus GF claimed the championship, but his team won the national cup. They beat favourites FC Copenhagen 1-0 in the final on 14 May, with Han-beom Lee scoring the winner in the 82nd minute. Midtjylland also finished third in the Europa League league phase before Nottingham Forest proved too strong over two legs in the round of 16. The club were nevertheless satisfied with their European campaign.

Getty Images

Tullberg’s touchline enthusiasm earned him no fewer than nine yellow cards for animated behaviour in the 2025/26 season. He constantly coaches and encourages his team during matches, demanding aggressive, energetic football and a forward press. Midtjylland are dangerous on the counter-attack, but Tullberg also wants them to control matches and seize the initiative. That approach can leave space behind the defence when they lose possession. He demands complete dedication and effort from his players every day.

Links between the two clubs

Midtjylland may not be one of European football’s biggest names, but the club, founded in 1999, signed Rafael van der Vaart in the twilight of his career in 2016. The much-discussed move fell short of expectations. Then-manager Jess Thorup regularly complained about the experienced Dutchman’s fitness, and Van der Vaart played only 20 matches in total. In his second season, he rarely made the matchday squad and finished the 2017/18 campaign with just six minutes on the pitch across two substitute appearances. Midtjylland were crowned champions, but the midfielder watched from the stands.

Despite those sporting disappointments, sporting director Claus Steinlein told Ekstra Bladet that Van der Vaart’s short spell at the MCH Arena had not been a total failure. "We are still happy with him. Firstly, for commercial reasons. Shirt sales have risen, and there has also been more media interest. In addition, Van der Vaart is a real mentor to our young players. They can all see that, as a player, he brings something extra to the pitch," the Danish official said in August 2017.

Other links between Ajax and Midtjylland remain. Viktor Fischer spent time in the Danish club’s youth academy before the Amsterdam side brought him to the Netherlands in 2011. Kristensen, now captain of Midtjylland, once left the club for Ajax. He did not make a definitive breakthrough and chose Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, but has never regretted joining Ajax. "I gave everything for Ajax and still follow the club. The decision to go from FC Midtjylland to Ajax was the best of my life," the defender recently told Ajax Life.

IMAGO

For several weeks, Dutch goalkeeper Nordin Bakker has been in the Midtjylland goal. First-choice keeper Elías Ólafsson suffered an injury, and Bakker seized his opportunity. The former Almere City FC and sc Heerenveen goalkeeper has now played eight matches, including the 2-1 win in the top-of-the-table clash against FC Copenhagen. Bakker looks certain to start when Ajax visit on Thursday. "I’m really looking forward to it. I was back in the Netherlands last week, and my family and friends have talked about nothing but that match," the North Holland native told Bold in early October.

Young club

Midtjylland have a short history. Ajax’s European opponents were formed on 1 July 1999 through a merger between Ikast FS and Herning Fremad. The club’s ambitious leadership wanted to build a football powerhouse in Central Jutland. Midtjylland played home matches in Ikast in their early years before moving to Herning in 2004. They quickly rose to the top in Denmark and, after several second-place finishes in the Superligaen, won their first championship in 2015. It was an enormous milestone for a club only sixteen years old. Midtjylland now regularly compete in Europe and attract players from outside Denmark. Their current squad includes players from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Colombia, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan and England, among other countries.

Previous meetings

Ajax face Midtjylland for only the third time on Thursday. Their two previous meetings came in the 2020/21 season. On 3 November 2020, Ajax won 2-1 in Denmark thanks to goals from Antony in the opening minute and Dusan Tadic. A few weeks later, Ajax won 3-1. Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui and David Neres all scored in the second half before Awer Mabil pulled one back for the visitors in the 80th minute. Midtjylland finished with ten players after Erik Sviatchenko received a red card in stoppage time. On Thursday, the Danish side get another chance to beat Ajax for the first time in the club’s history.

Predicted FC Midtjylland line-up: Bakker; Maxsø, Diao, Bech; Kristensen, Bravo, Hyun-seok, Wätjen, Bak; Emefile, Rajović.