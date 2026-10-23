Ajax do not want to sign Zinchenko: ‘They would much rather...’

Ajax have no intention of offering Oleksandr Zinchenko a new contract, according to Lentin Goodijk, Voetbal International's Ajax correspondent.

On Tuesday morning, news emerged that Zinchenko will train with Ajax for the time being as he works through the final stage of his recovery.

The Ukrainian suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his second match for the Amsterdam club last season. He has not played for Ajax since.

Back at De Toekomst, the 29-year-old faces a crowded field at left-back. Ajax believe they have enough players in that position.

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With Caio Henrique, Owen Wijndal, Jofre Torrents and potentially Youri Baas already among their options, Ajax have no place for Zinchenko in their plans. According to Goodijk, the club also have little financial room this winter.

Ajax want to use what room they do have to strengthen other positions. "They would much rather sign a striker or a winger. Ajax really lack depth up front at the moment," he concludes.