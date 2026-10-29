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AC Monza v US Sassuolo - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Ajax and PSV send scouts to watch Serie A’s absolute revelation

Ajax
PSV Eindhoven

Ajax and PSV are interested in Gustavo Varela, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Both clubs have sent scouts to Italy to watch the striker in person.

At Wednesday evening's Serie A match between AC Monza and Napoli, the scouts watched Varela score Monza's equaliser. His side went on to lose 1-4.

That was Varela's eighth goal of the season. The Portuguese striker has played eight matches, giving him a goal a game in Serie A. He is the league's top scorer, one goal ahead of Donyell Malen.

Last summer, Monza paid Benfica €2.5 million for Varela. Transfermarkt now values the 21-year-old striker at €5 million.

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Napoli are also keen on Varela and reportedly want to move for him as early as January.

Before his move to Monza, Benfica loaned Varela to Portuguese club Gil Vicente last season. He struggled there, scoring seven times in 33 appearances.

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